Business is good, but costs still drag Massachusetts down
Massachusetts ranked 15th out of 50 for top business friendly states, according to a new CNBC report.
Why it matters: State leaders are trying to maintain Massachusetts' business profile while our high cost of living gives employers pause.
- "Competitiveness" is the buzzword on Beacon Hill, where Gov. Maura Healey and lawmakers are trying to pass a tax relief package. They also say they have plans for tackling housing costs.
What they found: The cable business news network evaluated 86 metrics in 10 broad categories like workforce, economy and infrastructure.
- Massachusetts did best in the education, "tech and innovation," "access to capital" and "lifestyle and inclusion" categories.
Reality check: The Bay State's mark for cost of living was 47 out of 50, and in "cost of doing business" we landed second to last next to Hawaii.
Between the lines: The rankings are weighted based on how much the state uses a certain category to promote their own economic development. So, since Massachusetts pushes its educated and inclusive way of life, the state ranked well there.
The bottom line: The pretty-good ranking relies on the attributes Massachusetts excels at to attract workers, like education and lifestyle, and shows that the burgeoning tech industry is still a powerhouse.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.