Massachusetts ranked 15th out of 50 for top business friendly states, according to a new CNBC report.

Why it matters: State leaders are trying to maintain Massachusetts' business profile while our high cost of living gives employers pause.

"Competitiveness" is the buzzword on Beacon Hill, where Gov. Maura Healey and lawmakers are trying to pass a tax relief package. They also say they have plans for tackling housing costs.

What they found: The cable business news network evaluated 86 metrics in 10 broad categories like workforce, economy and infrastructure.

Massachusetts did best in the education, "tech and innovation," "access to capital" and "lifestyle and inclusion" categories.

Reality check: The Bay State's mark for cost of living was 47 out of 50, and in "cost of doing business" we landed second to last next to Hawaii.

Between the lines: The rankings are weighted based on how much the state uses a certain category to promote their own economic development. So, since Massachusetts pushes its educated and inclusive way of life, the state ranked well there.

The bottom line: The pretty-good ranking relies on the attributes Massachusetts excels at to attract workers, like education and lifestyle, and shows that the burgeoning tech industry is still a powerhouse.