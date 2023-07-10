👀 Steph here with our first installment of "I Spy," a series about what's popping up around town.

What's happening: I spotted Kura Revolving Sushi Bar under construction at the South Bay Shopping Center in Dorchester, and it can't open soon enough.

This one comes months after Kura opened in Watertown's Arsenal Yards.

The intrigue: Kura is the gold standard of conveyor belt sushi, or at least that’s how I felt after downing five plates of it at the Edison, New Jersey, location earlier this year.

But but but: Kura hasn't responded to questions about when the Dorchester outpost will open. The website just says "coming soon."

Spy an interesting new business? Hit us up anytime with your own suggestions.