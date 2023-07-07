The islands offer unrivaled views of the city. Photo: Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston is blessed with a collection of islands most locals know about but haven't visited.

Situated all around Boston Harbor, the islands make up one of the most spectacular public parks in the state and offer activities, sights, education and relaxation without the hassle of travel.

Why it matters: The thirteen large, mostly isolated islands right off the coast offer a respite from the always-on modern world through hiking, camping and beaches.

Many of the islands were used for military sites, hospitals or private homes until the 20th century. Exploring the ruins is half the fun.

How it works: The gateway to the islands is the welcome center at 191W Atlantic Ave. on the Greenway between Columbus Park and Faneuil Hall Marketplace.

Ferries taking you to Spectacle and Georges Islands run May–October. They leave about every two hours during the day, seven days a week, steps away at Long Wharf.

Another ferry from Hingham brings passengers to Peddocks Island.

Round trips cost $24.95 for adults and $17.95 for kids.

Camping on the Harbor Islands has proven extremely popular, with campground reservations on Peddocks Island selling out each year.

A small number of yurts are available on Peddocks too, but they get booked even faster.

Day-trippers are encouraged to pack their beach bags and enjoy the ocean breeze.

Details: The islands are owned by the state, the city and other municipalities. They collectively make up both a state and national park.

Georges Island features the Civil War-era Fort Warren, which visitors can explore at their own pace or just chill in the shade of the colossal fort.

Spectacle Island is 114 acres of hiking trails and wildlife, with a lifeguarded beach looking out on the city.

Peddocks Island is littered with old structures, like a 1900s fort and a World War II-era chapel.

What they're saying: "These islands are this sort of mix of everything, from a beauty standpoint and a cultural standpoint, and that sense of escape," Department of Conservation and Recreation South Region Director Susan Kane told Axios.

Kane said there's been an uptick in interest in harbor and recreational boating since the pandemic, as more people bought boats and sought isolated outdoor activities.

But the park's operations are still recovering from COVID. Ferry service was cut from six islands to three and on-island programming has been slow to regain momentum, she said.

Flashback: The islands were "used and abused" for centuries before preservation efforts began in the 1970s to turn the abandoned military sites, garbage dumps and industrial zones into destinations, according to Kane.

Be smart: The great success of the efforts to clean Boston Harbor means the island beaches are almost always swimmable.

Ferries bring visitors to Spectacle Island by the boatload. Photo: Patrick Whittemore/Boston Herald via Getty Images

What to do on the Harbor Islands

The major islands have rangers to guide you — and plenty of food, drink and entertainment opportunities during the season.

Here are some of the best event series this summer:

Night Shift in the harbor

Spectacle Island stays open late a few times a year to host summer beer gardens from Night Shift Brewing and food from ZaZ starting at $25 per person.

Rob Flax and his Boom Chick Trio perform July 8 and periwinkle plays August 12.

Vintage baseball

Watch players in 19th-century uniforms, some with fun old-timey facial hair, compete under Civil War-era rules at Fort Warren on Georges Island.

Boston Union takes on Mudville July 22. It's Mudville vs. Dirigo Aug. 5 and the Providence Grays vs. Mountain Athletic Club Aug. 26.

Jazz on Spectacle Island's "porch"

Musicians from Berklee College of Music set up in the shade on Spectacle for afternoon concerts all season.

See Jailene Michelle on July 16, Liam Elion on July 23, Rania Tolie on July 30 and more through August.

See the lighthouses at sunset

Long Island Head Light, Graves Light and Boston Light have illuminated Boston Harbor for centuries.

See them up close on a two-hour cruise led by Coast Guard volunteers for $40. The boats run most Fridays and Saturdays through mid-September.

Clambake on Spectacle

Gourmet Caterers provides chowder, gazpacho, barbecue, a dessert and, of course, the traditional steamed lobster and shellfish clambake set to sunset views of the city and harbor.

The $120 price tag includes a roundtrip on the ferry. The event happens every other Friday through the summer.

Check out the full Harbor Islands calendar for more dates and other programs like ocean therapy retreats.