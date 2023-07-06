Hover over the dot to see who has a dog-friendly patio. Data: City of Boston; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Boston is finally letting man’s best friend join the outdoor dining scene.

Driving the news: At least 31 restaurants and breweries have received the OK from the city to let dogs onto their outdoor patios as of June 25, according to public records obtained by Axios.

Several more restaurants, including Tavern of Tales in Mission Hill and Yellow Door Taqueria in the South End, have applied for permission.

Why it matters: Mayor Michelle Wu's new dog patio variance, which was created in May, cuts through red tape that barred restaurants and breweries from letting customers bring in their pups for years, even as the practice caught on in other cities.

Zoom in: Opening up patios to dogs is good business, Michael Oxton, co-founder of Night Shift Brewing, told Axios.

Night Shift has let dogs onto their patio in Everett for years. Applying to make their Boston beer gardens dog-friendly just made sense, says Oxton, who has a 2-year-old labradoodle named Alfie.

What they’re saying: "People connect over beer, but I think just as often we see people connect over dogs," Oxton added.

"It’s our job as a brand to foster connections in the community, and it’s just so awesome to have dogs as one more way to create connections."

A dog basks in the afterglow of the daily walk while their human sips a cold one at Night Shift's beer garden in Allston. Photo: Courtesy of Night Shift Brewing

What we're watching: 75 Chestnut and 75 on Liberty Wharf, which were approved to host dogs last month, have since launched canine menus with treats from Polka Dog in the Seaport.

Here’s where you can find Boston's dog-friendly patios: