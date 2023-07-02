21 mins ago - Things to Do

Your last-minute Boston Fourth of July guide

Mike Deehan

Amber waves, oohing Bostonians, terrified dogs. Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

It's almost the Fourth of July, and you've waited until now to make plans.

  • Don't worry, we've got you covered.

What's happening: Boston's main event for Independence Day is always the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Shell at 8pm.

  • Beside the traditional show by the Pops, R&B group En Vogue and Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez will perform.
  • It's free to the public and first come, first served.
  • Gates open at the Hatch Shell at noon tomorrow, but expect lines to form long before that.

🎆 Look up: The fireworks start at 10:30pm from the ballfields on the Common.

  • Bloomberg TV and WHDH (Channel 7) will broadcast the display.
  • There are plenty of great viewpoints on the Boston and Cambridge sides of the Charles River to watch the fireworks.
  • Time Out compiled a nice guide to other spots to watch in South Boston, Quincy and other locations.

If fireworks aren’t your thing, here are some alternatives:

🎉 Kids Morning in Newton has parades for children in red, white and blue, adorned pets and even decorated bicycles. (Not to mention free helpings of Cabot’s Ice Cream.)

  • 10am-12pm at Newton Center Bowl
  • Cost: Free

🪴 The Anchor is hosting a "patriotic succulent plant party."

  • 6:30-8:30pm Tuesday at The Anchor Boston
  • Cost: Free, but space is limited. RSVP by emailing [email protected]

🛥 Take a 21+ boat cruise to see Loud Luxury, the Canadian-born dance music duo.

