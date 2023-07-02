Your last-minute Boston Fourth of July guide
It's almost the Fourth of July, and you've waited until now to make plans.
- Don't worry, we've got you covered.
What's happening: Boston's main event for Independence Day is always the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Shell at 8pm.
- Beside the traditional show by the Pops, R&B group En Vogue and Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez will perform.
- It's free to the public and first come, first served.
- Gates open at the Hatch Shell at noon tomorrow, but expect lines to form long before that.
🎆 Look up: The fireworks start at 10:30pm from the ballfields on the Common.
- Bloomberg TV and WHDH (Channel 7) will broadcast the display.
- There are plenty of great viewpoints on the Boston and Cambridge sides of the Charles River to watch the fireworks.
- Time Out compiled a nice guide to other spots to watch in South Boston, Quincy and other locations.
If fireworks aren’t your thing, here are some alternatives:
🎉 Kids Morning in Newton has parades for children in red, white and blue, adorned pets and even decorated bicycles. (Not to mention free helpings of Cabot’s Ice Cream.)
- 10am-12pm at Newton Center Bowl
- Cost: Free
🪴 The Anchor is hosting a "patriotic succulent plant party."
- 6:30-8:30pm Tuesday at The Anchor Boston
- Cost: Free, but space is limited. RSVP by emailing [email protected]
🛥 Take a 21+ boat cruise to see Loud Luxury, the Canadian-born dance music duo.
- 6pm at 200 Seaport Lane
- Cost: $148 for general admission
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.