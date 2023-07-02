Your last-minute Boston Fourth of July guide

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's almost the Fourth of July, and you've waited until now to make plans.

Don't worry, we've got you covered.

What's happening: Boston's main event for Independence Day is always the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Shell at 8pm.

Beside the traditional show by the Pops, R&B group En Vogue and Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez will perform.

It's free to the public and first come, first served.

Gates open at the Hatch Shell at noon tomorrow, but expect lines to form long before that.

🎆 Look up: The fireworks start at 10:30pm from the ballfields on the Common.

Bloomberg TV and WHDH (Channel 7) will broadcast the display.

There are plenty of great viewpoints on the Boston and Cambridge sides of the Charles River to watch the fireworks.

Time Out compiled a nice guide to other spots to watch in South Boston, Quincy and other locations.

If fireworks aren’t your thing, here are some alternatives:

🎉 Kids Morning in Newton has parades for children in red, white and blue, adorned pets and even decorated bicycles. (Not to mention free helpings of Cabot’s Ice Cream.)

10am-12pm at Newton Center Bowl

Cost: Free

🪴 The Anchor is hosting a "patriotic succulent plant party."

6:30-8:30pm Tuesday at The Anchor Boston

Cost: Free, but space is limited. RSVP by emailing [email protected]

🛥 Take a 21+ boat cruise to see Loud Luxury, the Canadian-born dance music duo.