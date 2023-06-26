Here's how much Boston Airbnb hosts made last year
Boston Airbnb hosts made 86% more than the typical host in the U.S last year, according to company figures shared with Axios.
By the numbers: Boston AirBnB hosts earned $26,000 on average in 2022. The national average was $14,000.
- The five highest-earning counties in Massachusetts were Nantucket, Suffolk, Dukes, Middlesex and Essex.
Why it matters: Renting out your home is a growing way to bank extra income as the cost of living goes up, writes Axios' Sami Sparber.
What's happening: The national short-term rental supply reached record levels in 2022, swelling 20% year over year to 1.3 million listings, per new data from AirDNA, a short-term rental analysis firm.
The big picture: Vacation rental hosts are expecting a surge in demand this summer. According to a recent survey from Vrbo, 69% of host respondents expect occupancy to be the same or higher than last summer.
- And, nine out of 10 say their rates this summer will either be the same or higher.
Be smart: Check local ordinances before listing your home. Short-term rental operators in Massachusetts have to register with the Department of Revenue.
- Bay State operators also have to collect an excise tax if a home is rented for more than 14 days in a year.
