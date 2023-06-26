Here's how much Boston Airbnb hosts made last year

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Note: Available listings are defined as properties with at least one day booked or available during the month; Data: AirDNA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Boston Airbnb hosts made 86% more than the typical host in the U.S last year, according to company figures shared with Axios.

By the numbers: Boston AirBnB hosts earned $26,000 on average in 2022. The national average was $14,000.

The five highest-earning counties in Massachusetts were Nantucket, Suffolk, Dukes, Middlesex and Essex.

Why it matters: Renting out your home is a growing way to bank extra income as the cost of living goes up, writes Axios' Sami Sparber.

What's happening: The national short-term rental supply reached record levels in 2022, swelling 20% year over year to 1.3 million listings, per new data from AirDNA, a short-term rental analysis firm.

The big picture: Vacation rental hosts are expecting a surge in demand this summer. According to a recent survey from Vrbo, 69% of host respondents expect occupancy to be the same or higher than last summer.

And, nine out of 10 say their rates this summer will either be the same or higher.

Be smart: Check local ordinances before listing your home. Short-term rental operators in Massachusetts have to register with the Department of Revenue.