12 hours ago - Business
Black Owned Bos. is back at the Seaport
A beloved summer market returns to the Seaport this weekend.
Driving the news: The Seaport X Black Owned Bos. Market runs monthly on Sundays from May through October, and more than 60 vendors plan to participate.
What's new this year: A children’s play space and games.
- As in years past, expect drinks and food from the likes of Caribbean Latin fusion ZaZ Restaurant and music from DJ Slick Vick and KNSZWRTH.
- The idea is to create “a destination feel,” says Jae’da Turner, founder of Black Owned Bos.
When to go: The markets run noon to 6pm on the Seaport Common. Upcoming themes:
- "Fun in the sun": July 23
- “Back to school”: Sept. 24
- “Fall Fest”: Oct. 8.
Bonus: On Aug. 20, Black Owned Bos. is hosting a market as part of ZaZ Fest, which celebrates Afro-Caribbean culture.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.