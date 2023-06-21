12 hours ago - Business

Black Owned Bos. is back at the Seaport

Steph Solis

This weekend’s market is music-themed. Photo: Courtesy of Bred Hampton/Boston Seaport by WS Development

A beloved summer market returns to the Seaport this weekend.

Driving the news: The Seaport X Black Owned Bos. Market runs monthly on Sundays from May through October, and more than 60 vendors plan to participate.

What's new this year: A children’s play space and games.

  • As in years past, expect drinks and food from the likes of Caribbean Latin fusion ZaZ Restaurant and music from DJ Slick Vick and KNSZWRTH.
  • The idea is to create “a destination feel,” says Jae’da Turner, founder of Black Owned Bos.

When to go: The markets run noon to 6pm on the Seaport Common. Upcoming themes:

  • "Fun in the sun": July 23
  • “Back to school”: Sept. 24
  • “Fall Fest”: Oct. 8.

Bonus: On Aug. 20, Black Owned Bos. is hosting a market as part of ZaZ Fest, which celebrates Afro-Caribbean culture.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more