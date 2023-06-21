Black Owned Bos. is back at the Seaport

Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend’s market is music-themed. Photo: Courtesy of Bred Hampton/Boston Seaport by WS Development

A beloved summer market returns to the Seaport this weekend.

Driving the news: The Seaport X Black Owned Bos. Market runs monthly on Sundays from May through October, and more than 60 vendors plan to participate.

What's new this year: A children’s play space and games.

As in years past, expect drinks and food from the likes of Caribbean Latin fusion ZaZ Restaurant and music from DJ Slick Vick and KNSZWRTH.

The idea is to create “a destination feel,” says Jae’da Turner, founder of Black Owned Bos.

When to go: The markets run noon to 6pm on the Seaport Common. Upcoming themes:

"Fun in the sun": July 23

“Back to school”: Sept. 24

“Fall Fest”: Oct. 8.

Bonus: On Aug. 20, Black Owned Bos. is hosting a market as part of ZaZ Fest, which celebrates Afro-Caribbean culture.