Seaport lands a big Greek-food get
Some of the best Mediterranean food in town is expanding to the Seaport this fall.
What's happening: Zo Greek is opening a spot at the corner of Congress Street and Seaport Lane inside the Seaport East building near the Commonwealth Pier, which is under renovations.
Why it matters: Zo has the best gyros and dolmadakia anywhere downtown. Legions of Suffolk students, City Hall workers and State House aides still lament the closure of the Center Plaza location.
Be smart: The chain's State Street spot is still going strong, and Zo's let Somerville in on the secret in 2018 with an Assembly Row location.
- The new lobby cafe in the Seaport will serve the full Somerville menu and breakfast favorites.
Deehan's thought bubble: I never thought I'd see the day when the Seaport became in any way desirable, let alone a casual foodie destination.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.