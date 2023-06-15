Seaport lands a big Greek-food get

Yes, it's a lobby. But a lobby with gyros! Photo: Courtesy Pembroke

Some of the best Mediterranean food in town is expanding to the Seaport this fall.

What's happening: Zo Greek is opening a spot at the corner of Congress Street and Seaport Lane inside the Seaport East building near the Commonwealth Pier, which is under renovations.

Why it matters: Zo has the best gyros and dolmadakia anywhere downtown. Legions of Suffolk students, City Hall workers and State House aides still lament the closure of the Center Plaza location.

Be smart: The chain's State Street spot is still going strong, and Zo's let Somerville in on the secret in 2018 with an Assembly Row location.

The new lobby cafe in the Seaport will serve the full Somerville menu and breakfast favorites.

Deehan's thought bubble: I never thought I'd see the day when the Seaport became in any way desirable, let alone a casual foodie destination.