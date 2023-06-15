2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Seaport lands a big Greek-food get

Mike Deehan
Yes, it's a lobby. But a lobby with gyros! Photo: Courtesy Pembroke

Some of the best Mediterranean food in town is expanding to the Seaport this fall.

What's happening: Zo Greek is opening a spot at the corner of Congress Street and Seaport Lane inside the Seaport East building near the Commonwealth Pier, which is under renovations.

Why it matters: Zo has the best gyros and dolmadakia anywhere downtown. Legions of Suffolk students, City Hall workers and State House aides still lament the closure of the Center Plaza location.

Be smart: The chain's State Street spot is still going strong, and Zo's let Somerville in on the secret in 2018 with an Assembly Row location.

  • The new lobby cafe in the Seaport will serve the full Somerville menu and breakfast favorites.

Deehan's thought bubble: I never thought I'd see the day when the Seaport became in any way desirable, let alone a casual foodie destination.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more