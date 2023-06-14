47 mins ago - Real Estate

Celtics co-owner is selling his Weston mega-mansion

Mike Deehan

I was going to buy it until I saw how far the grill is from the house. Photo: Surette Media Group

Got plans for your lunch break Thursday? How about checking out the Celtics co-owner's mansion in Weston?

What's happening: There's an open house for Steve Pagliuca's $8,999,000 Webster Road home from 11:30am to 1:30pm, according to realtor Douglas Elliman.

  • It's 15,000 square feet over 4 acres with an indoor basketball court, home theater and seven bedrooms.
