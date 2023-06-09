Pride is back in Boston and more inclusive than ever

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Boston’s Pride parade is fully back for the first time in three years, and the organizers aim to set a new standard for inclusivity.

Driving the news: The parade starts at 11am tomorrow at Copley Square. It ends at the Boston Common, where locals can enjoy a festival or a block party at City Hall Plaza from 12-6pm for ages 21 and up.

Gov. Maura Healey — the state’s first openly lesbian governor— will be among those marching.

The nearly 2-mile-long parade route is shorter than in previous years and there are no hills to make it as accessible as possible, says Jo Trigilio, vice president of Boston Pride for the People.

Zoom in: The festival on the Common will have live music on two stages, vendors and food. Also: dedicated areas for families, teens, elders, plus a quiet area.

Both stages will have accessible viewing areas.

There'll be alcohol and a DJ at the block party. Think: dayside dance party + food trucks.

💡 Pro tip: Bring a blanket and water if you want to watch the performances on the common, Trigilio says.

What they’re saying: The LGBTQ+ community is as diverse as any other, and the parade and festival should offer something for everyone, Trigilio tells Axios: “We're trying to provide opportunities for more engagement.”

Flashback: The Boston Pride organization dissolved in 2021 amid a boycott — the culmination of years-long clashes with other LGBTQ+ groups.

The reckoning briefly left the city without a full-fledged parade and festival.

What’s next: “This is only our first year,” Trigilio says. “If people have more ideas on how we can create more spaces for engagement, our ears are open.”

More Pride things to do

Boston Dyke March

The march, which since 1995 has offered an intersectional, grassroots alternative to Boston Pride, is back this year with music, poetry and speakers.

When to go: 6:30pm Friday at the Parkman Bandstand on the Boston Common.

🍸 Pride Bar Festival

LGBTQ Nightlife Events, which hosts events for queer women and nonbinary people, organized a festival with DJs, drag, art and live music.

When to go: 1-6pm, Saturday.

Cost: $25 + fees via Eventbrite. Tickets get you into 10 venues and the Lansdowne Street block party.

🌃 Pride Afterparty, a Sapphic Nights event by LGBTQ Nightlife Events

When to go: 10pm-2am Saturday at the House of Blues. Doors open at 9.

Cost: $25 via the website.

🛍 Pride Market at Time Out Market Boston

When to go: 12-6pm Sunday.

🔲 Pride Fest Drag Bingo, another event hosted by Time Out Market Boston.

When to go: 6-8pm Sunday.

Cost: Free.

📚 Popup Pride Vendor Market by Sam Adams

When to go: 5-9pm, June 14 at the Sam Adams Downtown Boston Taproom.

🛍 Pride Market with Boston Women's Market

Night Shift Brewing and Boston Women’s Market’s market will include more than 30 LGBTQ+-owned businesses.

When to go: 12-5pm June 25.