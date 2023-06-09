Massachusetts' love for LGBTQ-owned businesses

Customers at an LGBTQ event at Dorchester Brewing Company. Photo: Joey Calcavecchia courtesy of Dorchester Brewing Company

The state's LGBTQ+ business community is a big deal: Around 20,000 queer-owned businesses generate almost $50 billion for the economy each year, according to the LGBT Chamber of Commerce for Massachusetts.

Why it matters: We have a better track record for embracing inclusion than much of the country and that's reflected in how we spend money.

What they're saying: "The demand is pushing the supply of inclusion in our community," chamber executive director Grace Moreno told Axios.

Young people in particular are more willing to go out of their way to support LGBTQ-owned stores, bars, restaurants and other businesses.

By the numbers: Millis-based Commonwealth Cannabis Co. was the largest LGBTQ-owned business in the state last year, according to a review by the Boston Business Journal.

Chef Tiffani Faison's Big Heart Hospitality, which owns Sweet Cheeks Q, Fool's Errand, Bubble Bath and other restaurants was the second largest.

Another restaurant group, Boston Urban Hospitality, was the third largest, with locations including dBar, Boston Chops and Deuxave.

🍺 1 beer thing: Dorchester Brewing Company co-founder Matt Malloy told Axios building a safe space for LGBTQ+ people is part of the brewery's mission.