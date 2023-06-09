Massachusetts' love for LGBTQ-owned businesses
The state's LGBTQ+ business community is a big deal: Around 20,000 queer-owned businesses generate almost $50 billion for the economy each year, according to the LGBT Chamber of Commerce for Massachusetts.
Why it matters: We have a better track record for embracing inclusion than much of the country and that's reflected in how we spend money.
What they're saying: "The demand is pushing the supply of inclusion in our community," chamber executive director Grace Moreno told Axios.
- Young people in particular are more willing to go out of their way to support LGBTQ-owned stores, bars, restaurants and other businesses.
By the numbers: Millis-based Commonwealth Cannabis Co. was the largest LGBTQ-owned business in the state last year, according to a review by the Boston Business Journal.
- Chef Tiffani Faison's Big Heart Hospitality, which owns Sweet Cheeks Q, Fool's Errand, Bubble Bath and other restaurants was the second largest.
- Another restaurant group, Boston Urban Hospitality, was the third largest, with locations including dBar, Boston Chops and Deuxave.
🍺 1 beer thing: Dorchester Brewing Company co-founder Matt Malloy told Axios building a safe space for LGBTQ+ people is part of the brewery's mission.
- DBCo. hosts events for the bear community, queer women and other communities.
