Massachusetts' love for LGBTQ-owned businesses

Mike Deehan
Customers wait to place orders at Dorchester Brewing Company bar.

Customers at an LGBTQ event at Dorchester Brewing Company. Photo: Joey Calcavecchia courtesy of Dorchester Brewing Company

The state's LGBTQ+ business community is a big deal: Around 20,000 queer-owned businesses generate almost $50 billion for the economy each year, according to the LGBT Chamber of Commerce for Massachusetts.

Why it matters: We have a better track record for embracing inclusion than much of the country and that's reflected in how we spend money.

What they're saying: "The demand is pushing the supply of inclusion in our community," chamber executive director Grace Moreno told Axios.

  • Young people in particular are more willing to go out of their way to support LGBTQ-owned stores, bars, restaurants and other businesses.

By the numbers: Millis-based Commonwealth Cannabis Co. was the largest LGBTQ-owned business in the state last year, according to a review by the Boston Business Journal.

  • Chef Tiffani Faison's Big Heart Hospitality, which owns Sweet Cheeks Q, Fool's Errand, Bubble Bath and other restaurants was the second largest.
  • Another restaurant group, Boston Urban Hospitality, was the third largest, with locations including dBar, Boston Chops and Deuxave.

🍺 1 beer thing: Dorchester Brewing Company co-founder Matt Malloy told Axios building a safe space for LGBTQ+ people is part of the brewery's mission.

  • DBCo. hosts events for the bear community, queer women and other communities.
