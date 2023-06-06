1 hour ago - Business
Chart: Boston's shrinking unemployment
Unemployment in the region dropped to 2.3% in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Why it matters: Despite market volatility and layoffs in tech and life sciences, we've continued to see joblessness shrink.
Zoom out: Boston’s unemployment rate is 1.1% lower than the national rate.
Of note: This chart uses seasonally adjusted data, meaning the data was adjusted to eliminate the impact of seasonal influences to provide a more meaningful comparison.
