Data: BLS; Credit: Axios Visuals

Unemployment in the region dropped to 2.3% in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Why it matters: Despite market volatility and layoffs in tech and life sciences, we've continued to see joblessness shrink.

Zoom out: Boston’s unemployment rate is 1.1% lower than the national rate.

Of note: This chart uses seasonally adjusted data, meaning the data was adjusted to eliminate the impact of seasonal influences to provide a more meaningful comparison.