Suffolk Downs racetrack set to become a music venue

Coming soon: The Stage's actual stage. Photo courtesy of The HYM Investment Group, LLC

In two weeks, a gravel patch left of the Suffolk Downs racetrack will transform into The Stage, an outdoor venue for up to 8,500 concertgoers.

Why it matters: The project led by The Bowery Presents brings concerts to the old racetrack site for the first time in two decades.

Driving the news: The Stage’s season kicks off with the Re:SET concert series June 16-18.

The lineup includes LCD sound system, Steve Lacy and boygenius.

The intrigue: The Stage will prioritize shows that are longer than typical concerts but shorter than music festivals that take over our entire weekends.

What they’re saying: “It’s no knock on festivals. It’s no knock on individual shows,” says Josh Bhatti, The Bowery Presents’ senior vice president for New England. “It’s really trying to think about what was out there and how do we create something.”