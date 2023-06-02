Share on email (opens in new window)

Twenty-four of the world’s best cliff divers will leap off a board as high as the Institute of Contemporary Art roof tomorrow.

What’s happening: The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is back. Here’s what to know if you want to go and experience the secondhand adrenaline (or dread).

Zoom out: Boston is the only U.S. stop in the competition. The event will continue in France, Italy, Japan, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina and New Zealand through November.

What to know: The contest starts around noon. Admission is free.

The women’s division has competitors diving from 69 feet above water. The men’s division has them diving from 89 feet above.

Where to watch: Watch the competition up close in the Seaport. The north entrance is at the corner of Fan Pier Boulevard and Waterside Avenue; the west entrance at Marina Park Drive and Northern Avenue and the east entrance at Pier 4 Boulevard and Harbor Shore Drive.

You could also watch the competition at 1pm on ESPN+.

Flashback: Molly Carlson of Canada and Aidan Heslop of Great Britain won last year’s Boston event. They’re back this year.

Zoom in: Other divers hail from Australia, Ukraine, Romania, Colombia and the U.S.

The Americans

🇺🇸 Colorado-born Genevieve Bradley debuted in 2019 in Beirut and later that year placed 7th in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

🇺🇸 Meili Carpenter, 35, also a Colorado native, had qualified for the Olympic trials before retiring from competitive diving in June 2012. Her retirement lasted roughly two years.

A decade later, she’s a permanent diver in the event.

🇺🇸 Susanna Fish, 21, of Minnesota, started diving at 15 after a back injury made her give up from competitive gymnastics.

She debuted in last year’s world series and is back this year as a wildcard diver.

🇺🇸 Chicago native James Lichtenstein, competed in gymnastics as a kid, but he switched to diving at the University of Notre Dame after he was offered an athletic scholarship.

James, now 28, made his Red Bull Cliff Diving debut as a wildcard diver last year and is back as a permanent diver.

🇺🇸 Eleanor “Ellie” Smart, 28, is a nationally-ranked diver and CEO of the High Diving Institute in California.