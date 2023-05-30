1 hour ago - Real Estate

These Boston spaces are perfect for backyard grilling

Mike Deehan
Illustration of a welcome mat that says SIGHHH instead of welcome.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Memorial Day came and went. For many of us, our backyard barbecues were just too darn small to really get into the spirit of the holiday.

  • So why not upgrade to a backyard, patio or deck built for grilling?

This $2.7 million South End garden condo features a gorg private patio that opens onto another patio for parking (or partying.)

  • A gas line from the kitchen connects right to the outdoor grill area, so say goodbye to those propane bottle exchanges.

Another direct gas pipeline connects to this $1.5 million Melrose single family's back patio for true BBQ superiority.

  • The kitchen is just through the glass slider to the patio.

A bit down the income scale, where normal people live, check out this cute $585,000 unit in a Jamaica Plain three-decker with a brick patio shared with your neighbors.

