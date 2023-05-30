These Boston spaces are perfect for backyard grilling

Share on email (opens in new window)

Memorial Day came and went. For many of us, our backyard barbecues were just too darn small to really get into the spirit of the holiday.

So why not upgrade to a backyard, patio or deck built for grilling?

This $2.7 million South End garden condo features a gorg private patio that opens onto another patio for parking (or partying.)

A gas line from the kitchen connects right to the outdoor grill area, so say goodbye to those propane bottle exchanges.

Another direct gas pipeline connects to this $1.5 million Melrose single family's back patio for true BBQ superiority.

The kitchen is just through the glass slider to the patio.

A bit down the income scale, where normal people live, check out this cute $585,000 unit in a Jamaica Plain three-decker with a brick patio shared with your neighbors.