These are the trendiest baby names in Massachusetts

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Expect to see more kids named Maverick, Brooks and Beau in the next decade.

Driving the news: Those names have seen the biggest gains in popularity in Massachusetts between 2012 and 2022, according to an analysis of new data from the Social Security Administration.

Yes, but: They’re nowhere near the most popular in 2022.

Noah, Liam and Theodore were the most popular for boys.

Olivia, Charlotte, Emma and Sophia topped the list for girls. (The SSA’s data doesn’t break out gender-neutral options.)

The intrigue: Baby names fall in and out of favor every generation, though there’s always an exception that bewilders us all.

Meanwhile, Alexa has dropped in popularity since 2012. Maybe Amazon’s to blame for that.

Steph’s thought bubble: I’ve never been a big fan of my legal name (sorry, mom), but I was surprised I didn’t see Stephanie or Stephen make the list. Now I feel old.