Why workers are leaving Massachusetts

Massachusetts has three big problems that are staggering the local economy, according to a new report: the availability of housing, the sorry state of our transportation systems and the outflow of talented workers to other states.

Why it matters: Massachusetts's vaunted position as one of the best states to live and work in could be at risk if these long-term trends aren't addressed.

Driving the news: The report from the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation found that a long-term decline in births and an aging population is also shrinking the Massachusetts workforce.

Plus, remote workers don't want to live in such a high-cost area if they don't have to.

And when commuters do need to get to work, they are met with poor roads and an aging train system.

Zoom out: Northeast states lost over half a million residents to cheaper, warmer states in the South and West, according to MTF.

Florida and Texas were the top states to relocate to, according to the report.

International immigration into the Northeast is slowing down, with under 300,000 immigrants coming to the region during the pandemic, while nearly 2.5 million relocated to the South.

Zoom in: Alarmingly, the study found that Massachusetts now ranks only 5th in the country for the number of computer and mathematical positions per 1,000 jobs.