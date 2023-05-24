Why workers are leaving Massachusetts
Massachusetts has three big problems that are staggering the local economy, according to a new report: the availability of housing, the sorry state of our transportation systems and the outflow of talented workers to other states.
Why it matters: Massachusetts's vaunted position as one of the best states to live and work in could be at risk if these long-term trends aren't addressed.
Driving the news: The report from the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation found that a long-term decline in births and an aging population is also shrinking the Massachusetts workforce.
- Plus, remote workers don't want to live in such a high-cost area if they don't have to.
- And when commuters do need to get to work, they are met with poor roads and an aging train system.
Zoom out: Northeast states lost over half a million residents to cheaper, warmer states in the South and West, according to MTF.
- Florida and Texas were the top states to relocate to, according to the report.
- International immigration into the Northeast is slowing down, with under 300,000 immigrants coming to the region during the pandemic, while nearly 2.5 million relocated to the South.
Zoom in: Alarmingly, the study found that Massachusetts now ranks only 5th in the country for the number of computer and mathematical positions per 1,000 jobs.
- Virginia, Washington, Maryland and Colorado all rank higher, with states like Utah, Arizona and North Carolina rising.
