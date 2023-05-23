1 hour ago - Things to Do

The country's biggest bounce house event is coming to Topsfield Fairgrounds

Mike Deehan

Photo: Courtesy of Big Bounce America

Everyone loves a bounce house, especially if someone else is responsible for it. And everyone loves giant, sprawling theme parks where kids can go wild.

What's happening: The Big Bounce America, the country's largest bounce house event, comes to the Topsfield Fairgrounds June 17-25.

  • There are separate sessions for toddlers (3 and under), juniors (7 and under), bigger kids (15 and under) and adults (over 16).

The $22-$41 tickets get you unlimited access for three hours to colossal bouncing obstacle courses like The Giant, Air Space, Sport Slam or a time slot for the titular World's Biggest Bounce House.

