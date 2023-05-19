A “full sensory experience” at Grace by Nia

Share on email (opens in new window)

Between the gilded fixtures and the music, “this is a full-sensory experience,” says Grace. Photo courtesy of Grace by Nia

Restaurateur Nia Grace has created the new crown jewel of the Seaport.

What’s happening: Grace by Nia, a collaboration with Big Night Entertainment Group, opened last week and is already booked three-plus weeks out.

The supper club is gearing up for brunch service, which starts May 27.

The intrigue: This part-supper club, part-music venue exudes Art Deco-style opulence and intimacy. It’s the kind of place patrons wear their favorite suits and dresses to sit down and suck on crawfish with their favorite people.

“Dress up to get down,” Grace says.

Zoom in: The stage on the left side anchors the 5,000-square-foot venue. French valances line the ceilings, brass palm fronds unfurl from the beams and music plays through handcrafted wooden speakers.

“I want you to walk in and feel like you are on the grandest adventure, and it’s just here in the city of Boston,” Grace says. “I want you to forget where you’ve walked into.”

Yes, but: It’s not out of reach for regular folks. Local talent takes the stage. Restaurant workers, educators and therapists sit alongside politicians and basketball players who want to feast on the oxtail and grits.

Background: Grace by Nia takes influence from the Midwest supper clubs that emerged post-Depression. Think hearty, home cooked meals, dressed up families or couples enjoying a night out. Dinner is a four- or five-hour affair.

When to go: 4pm-12am Wednesday and Thursday; 4pm-2am Friday and Saturday and 4pm-10pm Sunday. The website takes reservations.

Pro tip: The kitchen closes a little early — 10pm Wednesday and Thursday and 11pm Friday and Saturday.

The oxtail and grits: Molasses-braised beef oxtails, stewed vegetables and coconut grits. Photo courtesy of Grace by Nia

Cajun jambalaya. Photo courtesy of Big Night Entertainment Group