Boston Logan Airport joins TSA facial recognition pilot

Logan is one of 16 airports across the country involved in a TSA pilot that uses facial recognition, AP reports.

How it works: Travelers put their driver's license into a slot that reads the card — or place a passport against the glass on a reader.

Then they look at a camera on a screen the size of an iPad, which captures their image and compares it to the ID.

The screen flashes "Photo Complete" and the person walks through — without having to hand over their identification to the TSA officer sitting behind the screen.

Of note: A TSA officer is still there and signs off on the screening.

Zoom in: Logan has two facial recognition units in Terminal A. One is in a TSA PreCheck lane, and the other is in a standard lane, TSA spokesperson Daniel Velez says.

It’s unclear how long the pilot will run. The agency will base that decision on the outcome of several assessments, Velez says.

The other airports are Atlanta, BWI, DCA, Denver, Detroit, DFW, Las Vegas, LAX, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Jose, and Gulfport-Biloxi and Jackson in Mississippi.