United States Attorney Rachael Rollins for the District of Massachusetts holds a year-end review with reporters in her conference room. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

US Attorney Rachael Rollins plans to step down this week amid a Department of Justice ethics probe, her attorney says.

Driving the news: Rollins, the first Black woman to lead the district, will send President Biden her resignation letter by the end of the day Friday, her attorney said in a statement to Axios.

The DOJ investigation results haven’t been released, but Rollins has faced scrutiny over her appearance last year at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden. The Hatch Act limits political activity for certain federal employees.

Why it matters: Rollins’ resignation cuts short her historic tenure as US attorney at a time when Attorney General Merrick Garland has tried to restore the Justice Department's reputation of political independence after the Trump administration.

What they’re saying: “She is optimistic that the important work she started will continue but understands that her presence has become a distraction," Rollins’ attorney, Michael R. Bromwich, wrote in the statement

Rollins made waves as Suffolk County District Attorney in reducing penalties for low-level crimes, at times drawing criticism from tough-on-crime opponents.

Zoom in: The DOJ’s inspector general’s office focused on Rollins' attendance at the Democratic National Committee event in July as well as her use of her personal cellphone to conduct official business, per GBH News.