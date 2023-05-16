25 mins ago - Things to Do

The Barking Crab will host “The Little Mermaid" drag show this month

Steph Solis
The interior of The Barking Crab in the Seaport, which has some high top tables overlooking the Boston waterfront.

Photo courtesy of The Barking Crab

If you want to be where the gays are, The Barking Crab will have a full lineup of gorgeous, talented performers paying tribute to Disney’s live action “The Little Mermaid.”

What’s happening: The Barking Crab is hosting “The Little Mermaid Drag Show Extravaganza” on Wednesday, May 24, with Boston’s own Kori King playing Ariel.

Details: The extravaganza starts at 8pm. You must be 21+ to attend.

  • Tickets: $25 on Eventbrite. Dinglehoppers not included.

Steph’s thought bubble: I saw Kori King perform at drug brunch last month, and she did not disappoint.

