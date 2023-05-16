25 mins ago - Things to Do
The Barking Crab will host “The Little Mermaid" drag show this month
If you want to be where the gays are, The Barking Crab will have a full lineup of gorgeous, talented performers paying tribute to Disney’s live action “The Little Mermaid.”
What’s happening: The Barking Crab is hosting “The Little Mermaid Drag Show Extravaganza” on Wednesday, May 24, with Boston’s own Kori King playing Ariel.
- Other Boston drag icons include Kris Knievel and Karisma Geneva Jackson- Tae, who is playing Ursula.
- Provincetown's Abby Cummings will also perform.
Details: The extravaganza starts at 8pm. You must be 21+ to attend.
- Tickets: $25 on Eventbrite. Dinglehoppers not included.
Steph’s thought bubble: I saw Kori King perform at drug brunch last month, and she did not disappoint.
