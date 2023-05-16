The Barking Crab will host “The Little Mermaid" drag show this month

Share on email (opens in new window)

If you want to be where the gays are, The Barking Crab will have a full lineup of gorgeous, talented performers paying tribute to Disney’s live action “The Little Mermaid.”

What’s happening: The Barking Crab is hosting “The Little Mermaid Drag Show Extravaganza” on Wednesday, May 24, with Boston’s own Kori King playing Ariel.

Other Boston drag icons include Kris Knievel and Karisma Geneva Jackson- Tae, who is playing Ursula.

Provincetown's Abby Cummings will also perform.

Details: The extravaganza starts at 8pm. You must be 21+ to attend.

Tickets: $25 on Eventbrite. Dinglehoppers not included.

Steph’s thought bubble: I saw Kori King perform at drug brunch last month, and she did not disappoint.