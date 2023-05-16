Dozens of comics will perform at Boston Comedy Festival

Massachusetts native Joe List will perform at the Boston Comedy Festival Saturday. (Deehan went to high school with him.) Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The Boston Comedy Festival kicks off tonight with three shows featuring nearly 30 comics at City Winery in the West End and more to come through Saturday evening.

Details: Dozens of comics will perform at the fest, including Steve Sweeney on Thursday, Emo Philips and Raanan Hershberg Friday, and Brian Kiley, Ron Bennington, Joe List, Sonja Morgan and Shane Mauss on Saturday.

Tickets are available through the venues.

Why it matters: Boston has continued to be a hot territory for comedians since its heyday in the 1980s.

The annual festival is one of the biggest gatherings of comedians and fans in New England.

Details: The Boston Comedy Festival All-Stars is an elimination-style tournament for up-and-coming comics running throughout the week as part of the festival.