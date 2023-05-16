25 mins ago - Food and Drink

One of Brookline's hottest restaurants pays tribute to nomadic shepherds

Steph Solis
A black briki, or Greek coffee pot, has a boozy drink with Greek coffee and a small shortbread on top at Bar Vlaha.

Bar Vlaha’s “Pump the Briki” has vodka, Borghetti, Greek coffee, petimezi, St. John Commandaria, walnut and a frappé froth. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Brookline’s hottest Greek restaurant, Bar Vlaha, is booked out for roughly two months, but you can still grab a seat at the bar if you time it right.

The intrigue: Bar Vlaha pays homage to the Vlach people, a nomadic group of shepherds. The restaurant cooks using charcoal and offers "the warmth of old-world hospitality to bring the roots of Greek culture to Brookline,” its website says.

  • Don’t expect seafood here. Think juicy lamb and pork chops, hearty salads and boozy Greek coffee.

What to do: Bar Vlaha opens at 5pm every day. Pop in sometime within the first hour for a spot in the bar. Bring a friend, but I’d limit your party to two in case seats are limited.

Pro tip: Get a Greek coffee if you can handle a splash of caffeine that late in the day. That or the boozy Greek coffee drink, Pump the Briki.

Steph's thought bubble: A dinner for two with two apps, two entrees, dessert and drinks set me back nearly $200 with tip. Skip the cheese plates and go for one of their salads.

"Rakomelo for 2" has tsipouro, Greek forest honey, cinnamon, clove and lemon, served hot. It beats a hot toddy any day. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
“Rakomelo for 2” has tsipouro, Greek forest honey, cinnamon, clove and lemon, served hot. It beats a hot toddy any day. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
The "Jimmy Anana" is a non-alcoholic drink with pineapple, walnut cordial, blood orange and molasses demerara. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
If you want to skip the booze, there’s the “Jimmy Anana.” It has pineapple, walnut cordial, blood orange and molasses demerara. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
The pork chops are served with a side of salt, onions and lemon on a wooden board.
Pork chops cooked to perfection. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
The only thing better than the pork chops are the lamb chops. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
The galatopita has a ruffled milk pie with a side of a blood orange and sage sorbet. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
The galatopita has a ruffled milk pie with a side of a blood orange and sage sorbet. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
