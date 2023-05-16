One of Brookline's hottest restaurants pays tribute to nomadic shepherds
Brookline’s hottest Greek restaurant, Bar Vlaha, is booked out for roughly two months, but you can still grab a seat at the bar if you time it right.
The intrigue: Bar Vlaha pays homage to the Vlach people, a nomadic group of shepherds. The restaurant cooks using charcoal and offers "the warmth of old-world hospitality to bring the roots of Greek culture to Brookline,” its website says.
- Don’t expect seafood here. Think juicy lamb and pork chops, hearty salads and boozy Greek coffee.
What to do: Bar Vlaha opens at 5pm every day. Pop in sometime within the first hour for a spot in the bar. Bring a friend, but I’d limit your party to two in case seats are limited.
Pro tip: Get a Greek coffee if you can handle a splash of caffeine that late in the day. That or the boozy Greek coffee drink, Pump the Briki.
Steph's thought bubble: A dinner for two with two apps, two entrees, dessert and drinks set me back nearly $200 with tip. Skip the cheese plates and go for one of their salads.
