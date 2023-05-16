One of Brookline's hottest restaurants pays tribute to nomadic shepherds

Brookline’s hottest Greek restaurant, Bar Vlaha, is booked out for roughly two months, but you can still grab a seat at the bar if you time it right.

The intrigue: Bar Vlaha pays homage to the Vlach people, a nomadic group of shepherds. The restaurant cooks using charcoal and offers "the warmth of old-world hospitality to bring the roots of Greek culture to Brookline,” its website says.

Don’t expect seafood here. Think juicy lamb and pork chops, hearty salads and boozy Greek coffee.

What to do: Bar Vlaha opens at 5pm every day. Pop in sometime within the first hour for a spot in the bar. Bring a friend, but I’d limit your party to two in case seats are limited.

Pro tip: Get a Greek coffee if you can handle a splash of caffeine that late in the day. That or the boozy Greek coffee drink, Pump the Briki.

Steph's thought bubble: A dinner for two with two apps, two entrees, dessert and drinks set me back nearly $200 with tip. Skip the cheese plates and go for one of their salads.

“Rakomelo for 2” has tsipouro, Greek forest honey, cinnamon, clove and lemon, served hot. It beats a hot toddy any day. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

If you want to skip the booze, there’s the “Jimmy Anana.” It has pineapple, walnut cordial, blood orange and molasses demerara. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Pork chops cooked to perfection. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The only thing better than the pork chops are the lamb chops. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios