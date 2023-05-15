Share on email (opens in new window)

New digs, new sign. Photo courtesy of Flexcar

Flexcar, the Seaport-based subscription car company, is expanding into Central Massachusetts.

Driving the news: Flexcar is announcing today its new office and pick-up location in Auburn.

The new office will be home to 300 Flexcars.

The intrigue: Flexcar offers long-term car rentals — an alternative to car ownership — with monthly payments that cover insurance and maintenance.

Flexcar is also announcing new monthly plans that cover roadside inspection, titles, inspections and other perks.

Why Auburn? Chief Marketing Officer Corey Lewis tells Axios the company has seen “good traction in the Boston area” and sought to expand into a second Massachusetts metro area.

“Moving into Central Mass, right outside of Worcester, was a natural choice,” he says.

Of note: The Auburn location will employ nine people, but the company plans to double its staff in the next year. The company currently employs some 100 people statewide.