2 hours ago - Real Estate

Depressing Zillows: Studio apartment edition

Mike Deehan
Illustration of a welcome mat that says SIGHHH instead of welcome.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Living alone in Boston on a budget can be nearly impossible, but there are some options, namely, studio apartments tucked into the corners, basements and attic eaves of the city’s older buildings.

The Back Bay has a few available studios here and there for under $2k a month, including this 400-square-foot cutey with a separate kitchen for $1,700.

Around the same monthly price ($1,850) gets you a top-floor space with high ceilings and a full bathtub right on Charles Street in Beacon Hill.

