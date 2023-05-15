Living alone in Boston on a budget can be nearly impossible, but there are some options, namely, studio apartments tucked into the corners, basements and attic eaves of the city’s older buildings.

The Back Bay has a few available studios here and there for under $2k a month, including this 400-square-foot cutey with a separate kitchen for $1,700.

For the trust-funders willing to pay $1,900 for the same neighborhood, here's an economical fourth-floor walkup in a Back Bay brownstone.

Around the same monthly price ($1,850) gets you a top-floor space with high ceilings and a full bathtub right on Charles Street in Beacon Hill.