Boston-area concerts this weekend

There's a legendary lineup of acts coming through Boston this weekend, including Kool & The Gang, Seal, Graham Nash, Sepultura and Dinosaur Jr.

What's happening: Here's our curated list of concerts you should absolutely go to.

Friday

Pop trio Against The Current plays at the Paradise — 7pm

Irish comedian and podcaster Joanne McNally is at the Shubert — 7pm

The Lemon Twigs rock some indie power-pop at The Sinclair — 8pm

English grime act Bob Vylan wins the best name award and is at Brighton Music Hall — 8pm

The man, the myth: Seal is at the Wang Theater — 8pm

Spend an evening with legendary prog-rockers Styx at MGM Music Hall — 8pm

Marauda brings his Rage Room Tour to Big Night Live — 9pm

Saturday

Showbiz all-stars Steve Martin & Martin Short are at the Wang Theater — 8pm

Heartless Bastards play roots rock at Crystal Ballroom — 8pm

Sunday