2 hours ago - Things to Do

Boston-area concerts this weekend

Mike Deehan

Kool & The Gang. Photo: Dawn Fletcher-Park/Getty Images

There's a legendary lineup of acts coming through Boston this weekend, including Kool & The Gang, Seal, Graham Nash, Sepultura and Dinosaur Jr.

What's happening: Here's our curated list of concerts you should absolutely go to.

Friday
  • Pop trio Against The Current plays at the Paradise — 7pm
  • Irish comedian and podcaster Joanne McNally is at the Shubert — 7pm
  • The Lemon Twigs rock some indie power-pop at The Sinclair — 8pm
  • English grime act Bob Vylan wins the best name award and is at Brighton Music Hall — 8pm
  • The man, the myth: Seal is at the Wang Theater — 8pm
  • Spend an evening with legendary prog-rockers Styx at MGM Music Hall — 8pm
  • Marauda brings his Rage Room Tour to Big Night Live — 9pm
Saturday
Sunday
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more