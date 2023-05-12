2 hours ago - Things to Do
Boston-area concerts this weekend
There's a legendary lineup of acts coming through Boston this weekend, including Kool & The Gang, Seal, Graham Nash, Sepultura and Dinosaur Jr.
What's happening: Here's our curated list of concerts you should absolutely go to.
Friday
- Pop trio Against The Current plays at the Paradise — 7pm
- Irish comedian and podcaster Joanne McNally is at the Shubert — 7pm
- The Lemon Twigs rock some indie power-pop at The Sinclair — 8pm
- English grime act Bob Vylan wins the best name award and is at Brighton Music Hall — 8pm
- The man, the myth: Seal is at the Wang Theater — 8pm
- Spend an evening with legendary prog-rockers Styx at MGM Music Hall — 8pm
- Marauda brings his Rage Room Tour to Big Night Live — 9pm
Saturday
- Condition Baker, The Grimly Pleased and The Grommets are the afternoon rock bill at Midway — 3pm
- Hardcore from Iron Gag, Cadaverette, False Gods and Fed Ash is upstairs at the Middle East — 6pm
- Giants of metal Sepultura and Kreator stomp into the Palladium — 6:30pm
- The Hold Steady bring local legends Dinosaur Jr. for some throwback alternative at Roadrunner — 7pm
- Jazz from Joe Locke is at Scullers — 7pm
- Answerman, Phantom Ocean and Black Hatch play the late show at Midway — 8pm
- Graham Nash brings his Sixty Years of Songs and Stories tour to the Boch Center — 8pm
- Showbiz all-stars Steve Martin & Martin Short are at the Wang Theater — 8pm
- Heartless Bastards play roots rock at Crystal Ballroom — 8pm
Sunday
- The Salted Herrings with Foot Model and The Double Takes take the midday stage at Midway — 3pm
- Local dark dance from Moris Blak, Danny Blu and Eva X is upstairs at the Middle East — 7pm
- Marissa Nadler plays experimental American folk with an edge at Crystal Ballroom — 8pm
- Absolute legends Kool & The Gang bring the funk to MGM Music Hall — 8pm
- Rootsy alt-rocker John Butler is at the House of Blues — 8pm
