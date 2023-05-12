Voters say Boston's best main street is Hanover

Hanover Street is Boston's best main street, at least according to Axios Boston readers who had the North End's main drag coming out on top in our tournament.

220 of you voted in the final round of the bracket-style tournament to give Hanover Street the win over Tremont Street in the South End with 59.1%.

Though it no longer has the al fresco dining options that popped up during the pandemic, Hanover Street is still packed with more restaurants and red sauce per square foot than anywhere else in the city.

Deehan's thought bubble: My favorite spot along Hanover is Caffé Vittoria, though I don't know if I could do quite as much caffeine there as I used to.