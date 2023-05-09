53 mins ago - Politics

Mass. Senate may push for more progressive tax cuts

Mike Deehan
The fate of tax breaks for Massachusetts' richest is in the hands of Beacon Hill's most liberal legislative body.

What’s happening: Lawmakers are trying to figure out how much tax relief state coffers can absorb after last month's revenue intake fell far short of expectations.

State of play: Gov. Healey and the House prefer tax breaks across the income spectrum. That includes lowering taxes on lucrative investments and estates to keep the richest residents from moving.

Yes, but: The Senate, which skews further left than the House or Healey on fiscal issues, could force a package that prioritizes tax breaks for lower- and middle-income residents over richer ones.

  • The liberal Senate Democratic caucus might end up derailing negotiations altogether if they can't compromise with House moderates.
  • Senate President Karen Spilka indicated yesterday her caucus will analyze the faltering revenue situation and take their time developing their own tax plan.

What they're saying: After meeting Monday with Healey and House Speaker Ronald Mariano, Spilka repeatedly called for tax breaks that would be "progressive, permanent, smart and sustainable."

  • Asked by Axios if that meant a smaller tax package than the $750 million to $1.1 billion plans Healey and Mariano want, Spilka indicated she'd prefer more breaks for poorer taxpayers.

Between the lines: Spilka also called for taxes to be “competitive,” using the buzzword Healey and other moderates have used when calling for lower estate and big-time investment taxes.

What's next: Spilka said the Senate would take up its version of tax relief after passing a budget this spring, but didn’t give a specific time frame.

