A new, bigger Trader Joe's is coming to Back Bay
The Boston Licensing Board unanimously approved a liquor license yesterday for Trader Joe’s in the Back Bay.
What’s happening: The license isn’t for the infamously tiny, underground Trader Joe’s, purported to be the world’s smallest, but for a 16,512-square-foot space at 500 Boylston St. four blocks away from the existing store.
Why it matters: Shopping at the tiny Trader Joe’s means bracing for cramped aisles and lines that snake around the store. Plus a far more limited selection than an average store.
- If the larger Trader Joe’s opens, it could give shoppers some breathing room.
Zoom in: Andrew Upton, an attorney representing the project, said at a previous meeting the "mini Trader Joe's" on Boylston Street is too small to support a liquor section, UniversalHub reported.
Yes, but: That doesn’t mean the tiny Trader Joe's is going anywhere. Asked about the 500 Boylston St. space, a company spokesperson said Trader Joe's is "exploring locations in the area" but that it has no plans to close the existing store.
