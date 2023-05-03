1 hour ago - Things to Do
Monster Jam is coming to Gillette Stadium
Monster Jam is taking over Gillette Stadium Saturday, bringing celebri-trucks like Grave Digger, Megladon and Max-D to Foxborough.
What's happening: 300 truckloads will fill the stadium with over 8 million pounds of dirt Wednesday, turning the football field into a monster truck track.
Details: The truck event kicks off Saturday at 7pm. Tickets start at $30.
- If you miss the Gillette show, the Monster Jam tour comes to Manchester, New Hampshire May 13 and 14.
