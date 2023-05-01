1 hour ago - Real Estate
Check out these fancy Boston houses on Zillow with inground pools
As the days get hotter, homes featuring inground pools get a lot more enticing.
To start: This $2.2 million house in Melrose manages to sneak a pool and adjacent deck into its slender 10,000-square-foot footprint.
- The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house has an endearing wraparound porch for additional outdoor space.
If you're looking for a space to take a dip and don't mind dropping $5 million for it, this manse in Dedham has plenty to offer.
- With seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms over 9,600 square feet, it's plenty of house.
- A brick patio stretches from the house through the backyard for all your pool party needs.
For something normal people can afford, try this reasonable $900,000 house for sale in Quincy.
- The Adams Shore location puts this one close to the ocean for even saltier swimming.
