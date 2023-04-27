54 mins ago - Things to Do
Cliff diving contest is back in Boston
Red Bull’s Cliff Diving World Series will again kick off in Boston on June 3, the company announced this week.
The intrigue: Twenty-four of the world's best cliff divers will leap into the Boston harbor off a platform up to 90 feet high. Red Bull estimates the divers reach 53 miles per hour, hitting the water in under three seconds.
Of note: Boton is the only U.S. stop. The world series continues with stops in France, Italy, Japan, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina and New Zealand through November.
Details: The contest starts around noon. Admission is free, but the crowds grow fast.
More Boston stories
