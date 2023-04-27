Cliff diving contest is back in Boston

Red Bull’s Cliff Diving World Series will again kick off in Boston on June 3, the company announced this week.

The intrigue: Twenty-four of the world's best cliff divers will leap into the Boston harbor off a platform up to 90 feet high. Red Bull estimates the divers reach 53 miles per hour, hitting the water in under three seconds.

Of note: Boton is the only U.S. stop. The world series continues with stops in France, Italy, Japan, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina and New Zealand through November.

Details: The contest starts around noon. Admission is free, but the crowds grow fast.