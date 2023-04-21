M83, Aly & AJ and other Boston-area concerts this weekend

Skinny Puppy isn't messing around on their last tour. Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

There are plenty of musical acts coming through Boston, Cambridge and Somerville this weekend.

Check out our curated list of concerts to hit up:

Tonight

California pop rock duo Aly & AJ are at MGM Music Hall — 8pm

Chicago rapper CupcakKe plays the Paradise — 8pm

California singer songwriter Brett Dennen comes to City Winery — 8pm

Fruit Bats play their folksy indie rock at Royale — 6pm

Bonginator, Mutilation Barbecue and Frog Mallet win the week's “best bill” award with a metal show at the Middle East - Upstairs — 6pm

Saturday

Nickel Creek comes with poppy bluegrass to MGM Music Hall — 8pm

Kiwi rockers Unknown Mortal Orchestra are at Roadrunner — 8pm

The Summer Set and their pop rock are set for summer and at Paradise — 7:30pm

Michigander's take on guitar-based indie rock is at Brighton Music Hall — 8pm

The Verve Pipe play their '90s classic "Villains" in full at City Winery — 8pm

German Eurodance act Minnesota comes to the Middle East - Downstairs with Zeke Beats, The Apothecary and Octonipples for the runner-up for the best bill award — 8pm

Jazzy folk guitarist JJ Slater is at Aeronaut Somerville — 7pm

All-woman string band Della Mae plays the Crystal Ballroom — 7pm

Sunday