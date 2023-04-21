55 mins ago - Things to Do

M83, Aly & AJ and other Boston-area concerts this weekend

Mike Deehan

Skinny Puppy isn't messing around on their last tour. Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

There are plenty of musical acts coming through Boston, Cambridge and Somerville this weekend.

Check out our curated list of concerts to hit up:

Tonight
Saturday
  • Nickel Creek comes with poppy bluegrass to MGM Music Hall — 8pm
  • Kiwi rockers Unknown Mortal Orchestra are at Roadrunner — 8pm
  • The Summer Set and their pop rock are set for summer and at Paradise — 7:30pm
  • Michigander's take on guitar-based indie rock is at Brighton Music Hall — 8pm
  • The Verve Pipe play their '90s classic "Villains" in full at City Winery — 8pm
  • German Eurodance act Minnesota comes to the Middle East - Downstairs with Zeke Beats, The Apothecary and Octonipples for the runner-up for the best bill award — 8pm
  • Jazzy folk guitarist JJ Slater is at Aeronaut Somerville — 7pm
  • All-woman string band Della Mae plays the Crystal Ballroom — 7pm
Sunday
  • Canada's premier industrial dance group Skinny Puppy brings their final tour to MGM Music Hall — 8pm
  • France's M83 smashes electronic beats and ambient post-rock into something new at Roadrunner — 8pm
  • American melodic death metal veterans The Black Dahlia Murder are at the Paradise — 7pm
