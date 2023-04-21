55 mins ago - Things to Do
M83, Aly & AJ and other Boston-area concerts this weekend
There are plenty of musical acts coming through Boston, Cambridge and Somerville this weekend.
Check out our curated list of concerts to hit up:
Tonight
- California pop rock duo Aly & AJ are at MGM Music Hall — 8pm
- Chicago rapper CupcakKe plays the Paradise — 8pm
- California singer songwriter Brett Dennen comes to City Winery — 8pm
- Fruit Bats play their folksy indie rock at Royale — 6pm
- Bonginator, Mutilation Barbecue and Frog Mallet win the week's “best bill” award with a metal show at the Middle East - Upstairs — 6pm
Saturday
- Nickel Creek comes with poppy bluegrass to MGM Music Hall — 8pm
- Kiwi rockers Unknown Mortal Orchestra are at Roadrunner — 8pm
- The Summer Set and their pop rock are set for summer and at Paradise — 7:30pm
- Michigander's take on guitar-based indie rock is at Brighton Music Hall — 8pm
- The Verve Pipe play their '90s classic "Villains" in full at City Winery — 8pm
- German Eurodance act Minnesota comes to the Middle East - Downstairs with Zeke Beats, The Apothecary and Octonipples for the runner-up for the best bill award — 8pm
- Jazzy folk guitarist JJ Slater is at Aeronaut Somerville — 7pm
- All-woman string band Della Mae plays the Crystal Ballroom — 7pm
Sunday
- Canada's premier industrial dance group Skinny Puppy brings their final tour to MGM Music Hall — 8pm
- France's M83 smashes electronic beats and ambient post-rock into something new at Roadrunner — 8pm
- American melodic death metal veterans The Black Dahlia Murder are at the Paradise — 7pm
