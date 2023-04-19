1 hour ago - Things to Do

Boston club celebrating 4/20 with some laughs

Steph Solis

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Lighting up on Boston Common can get you a fine, even on 4/20. But one private club is offering a legal way to celebrate the holiday.

What’s happening: Diaspora, a private club founded by Yamba Market co-owner Sean Hope, and Dinner at Mary’s are hosting a private comedy show and a Reggae band at the old John Harvard Brewery in Harvard Square.

The big picture: People in Massachusetts have few options for consuming cannabis socially in large part because regulators haven’t updated the rules surrounding cannabis lounges and other social consumption businesses. Overall, the social consumption regulations remain murky.

  • The organizers behind tomorrow’s event say they can legally host the gathering because it’s in a private club and because no cannabis is being sold.

Details: Diaspora is working with Dinner at Mary’s, which offers cannabis-friendly meal kits, events and private catering, to organize the 4/20 event. Paper Crane Cannabis farm, one of the sponsors, will offer “cannabis gifts” on site.

What they’re saying: “I just think that Diaspora is really trying to fill up a void for cannabis experiences,” Hope tells Axios.

Pro tip: Have dinner beforehand.

