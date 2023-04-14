Your guide to Marathon Monday in Boston

Runners approach the finish line on Boylston Street at last year’s Boston Marathon. Photo: Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Some 30,000 runners, including hundreds of locals, are bracing for the 127th Boston Marathon.

Why it matters: Ten years after the bombings that killed three and shook the city, Marathon Monday still brings out the best in Boston.

The runners are tenacious, the volunteers and spectators are hyped and the day-drinking college students are usually doing their own thing.

What to know: The race officially kicks off at 9:02am in Hopkinton with the wheelchair men's division, followed by the wheelchair women’s division, hand cycles, duos and the runners. The last wave of runners starts at 11:15am.

Meet some of the Boston runners.

👟 Katy Augustyn, an alum of the Boston Women’s Rugby Football Club, is running to raise money for DetecTogether, a Westborough-based nonprofit that helps people detect cancer early and improve their chances of survival.

👟 Massachusetts Sen. Lydia Edwards is running to support the education nonprofit Junior Achievement.

👟 Dayo Fadelu is running the marathon to raise money for Haley House.

👟 Caleb Ho is running for the first time to support the Boston Chinese Neighborhood Center.

👟 Mario Nimock, an attorney and longtime patient of Fenway Health, is running to support the organization.

👟 Steven Reny, whose daughter nearly lost her leg in the 2013 bombings, is running to support the Gillian Reny Stepping Center for Trauma Innovation.

Be Smart: If you're watching along the marathon route, don't bring backpacks, glass containers or anything on this list.

Put the drones away. They're not allowed around the marathon route.

Threat level: Local, state and federal officials are on heightened alert because of the 10-year anniversary and the sheer size of the event. Uniformed and plain-clothes officers will monitor the route from several spots.