Juul will pay Massachusetts $41 million as part of new settlement

E-cigarette maker Juul will pay Massachusetts $41 million as part of a multi-state settlement for the company’s role in the nationwide youth vaping epidemic.

Driving the news: It’s the largest settlement of its kind against the company, stemming in part from the state’s 2018 probe into Juul. Massachusetts is among six states and Washington D.C. getting a combined $462 million from the E-cig maker.

Why it matters: Juul was one of the most popular vaping brands before Massachusetts banned flavored vaping products and sued the company for allegedly advertising to minors.

The big picture: With this settlement, Juul has reached settlements with 47 states and paid a combined $1 billion.

Details: The state’s agreement bans Juul from any marketing that targets anyone under 35 in social media and other media. Juul will also be barred from product placement “in almost all media” and from giving away free or discounted Juul pod samples, according to Campbell’s office.

The settlement also limits the number of purchases someone can make, both online and in person.

Retailers selling Juul products will have to undergo regular retail compliance checks for at least four years.

What they’re saying: “Juul’s marketing of young people rolled back decades of progress in combating underage tobacco and nicotine use and has led to a nationwide public health crisis for young people,” Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell said.

The other side: Juul said in a statement the settlement is part of their efforts to “resolve issues from the company’s past.”

The company claims that since a company-wide reset in 2019, underage use of JUUL products has dropped dramatically.

Zoom in: The money will fund efforts to crack down on youth nicotine use, and go toward outreach, education and treatment for the health effects of vaping addiction, Campbell said.