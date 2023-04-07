1 hour ago - Food and Drink
New swanky seafood spot Row 34 opens in Cambridge
Row 34 opens today in Kendall Square.
Driving the news: The oyster bar is kicking off with dinner at 5pm at 314 Main St., Chef Jeremy Sewall and co-owner Shore Gregory announced this week.
The location has a 40-seat seasonal patio and private event space.
- It’s Row 34’s fourth location. The others are in Burlington, Massachusetts, Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
The intrigue: Row 34 serves fresh fish picked daily from the Boston Fish Pier and shellfish from local oyster farms.
- There’s tuna crudo with black garlic aioli, avocado and shallots.
- The Cambridge restaurant also offers grilled whole black sea bass with sparrow arc potatoes, asparagus and salsa verde.
Plus: The Cambridge location features a mural by Boston artist Silvia Lopez Chavez.
