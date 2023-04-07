New swanky seafood spot Row 34 opens in Cambridge

Row 34 opens today in Kendall Square.

Driving the news: The oyster bar is kicking off with dinner at 5pm at 314 Main St., Chef Jeremy Sewall and co-owner Shore Gregory announced this week.

The location has a 40-seat seasonal patio and private event space.

It’s Row 34’s fourth location. The others are in Burlington, Massachusetts, Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The intrigue: Row 34 serves fresh fish picked daily from the Boston Fish Pier and shellfish from local oyster farms.

There’s tuna crudo with black garlic aioli, avocado and shallots.

The Cambridge restaurant also offers grilled whole black sea bass with sparrow arc potatoes, asparagus and salsa verde.

Plus: The Cambridge location features a mural by Boston artist Silvia Lopez Chavez.