Councilor Kenzie Bok to take charge of public housing in Boston

Mike Deehan
Back Bay City Councilor Kenzie Bok is set to take over the Boston Housing Authority as Mayor Michelle Wu's point person for managing housing for low-income residents.

Why it matters: The BHA manages affordable housing for over 62,000 Bostonians, almost 9% of the city's population, according to Wu's office.

Bok will be in charge of the BHA's 70 developments that make up nearly 13,000 housing units.

  • Much of the BHA's work is in administering federal funds and housing programs like Section 8 vouchers at the local level.

Background: When she was elected in 2019 to fill the seat formerly held by Josh Zakim, Bok, 33, was a planning and policy advisor for the BHA.

  • Bok's district covers Beacon Hill, the Back Bay, West End, Fenway and Mission Hill.

What they're saying: “Kenzie brings a deep commitment to our BHA communities along with an expansive vision of how public housing should anchor our neighborhoods and city," Wu said in a news release on Bok’s appointment.

What's next: The District 8 councilor will transition into the role in May as outgoing housing administrator Kate Bennett plans a late-summer departure.

  • The council now needs to schedule a special election to fill Bok's seat or decide to wait until this November's municipal election.
