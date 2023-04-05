Boston sets plans to honor Mel King
City officials, activists and family members of Mel King will honor the civil rights leader’s memory next week.
What’s happening: Union United Methodist Church will host a public viewing, visitation and funeral service for King, who died last week at age 94.
Why it matters: King’s unwavering activism for affordable housing and social justice changed Boston politics. One local activist called him the city’s Nelson Mandela.
King is credited with the creation of Tent City, a mixed-income residential complex, years after he and demonstrators camped out in tents to protest gentrification in the South End.
- He also was the first Black man to reach the general election for mayor.
Details: The public viewing and visitation are 4pm-8pm Monday at the church, at 485 Columbus Ave.
- The church will host a hybrid funeral service on Tuesday with a broadcast over Zoom at noon.
Of note: The family encourages guests to wear bow ties to the funeral as a tribute to King.
