New store brings vinyl records to Beacon Hill

There's a new music store on Beacon Hill selling some very old, and very cool, records.

What’s happening: After six years in Providence, Music Research Library reopened at 24 Joy St. on Beacon Hill March 1.

Co-owner Vasyl Kochura tells Axios a lot of the Rhode Island shop's clientele were coming down from the Boston area so he and business partner Zachary Warf decided to find space downtown.

He says the foot traffic on Beacon Hill is already better than expected.

What they're saying: "We love obscure records from around the world and we try to curate music for deep listeners who are interested in exploring different sounds," Kochura said.

The shop has listening stations where customers can preview a record before buying it, a feature that's not always available in modern record shops.

Beyond albums, soundtracks and singles, the shop specializes in "library music" — recordings of generic stock music used in the production of movies, TV shows or ads.

Kochura said MRL pays top dollar for records, especially collections.