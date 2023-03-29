New store brings vinyl records to Beacon Hill
There's a new music store on Beacon Hill selling some very old, and very cool, records.
What’s happening: After six years in Providence, Music Research Library reopened at 24 Joy St. on Beacon Hill March 1.
Co-owner Vasyl Kochura tells Axios a lot of the Rhode Island shop's clientele were coming down from the Boston area so he and business partner Zachary Warf decided to find space downtown.
- He says the foot traffic on Beacon Hill is already better than expected.
What they're saying: "We love obscure records from around the world and we try to curate music for deep listeners who are interested in exploring different sounds," Kochura said.
- The shop has listening stations where customers can preview a record before buying it, a feature that's not always available in modern record shops.
Beyond albums, soundtracks and singles, the shop specializes in "library music" — recordings of generic stock music used in the production of movies, TV shows or ads.
Kochura said MRL pays top dollar for records, especially collections.
- Jazz and classic rock are the mainstays, but the shop is also interested in buying soundtracks, hip-hop, progressive rock and funk.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.