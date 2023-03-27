Ambassadors get the Boston treatment

Numbers are everywhere at MIT. Photo: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dozens of foreign ambassadors from around the world are in Boston this week to tour the area, its universities and high-tech industries.

Driving the news: The 28th “Experience America tour” is in Boston this year, giving diplomats from five continents a look at Massachusetts' institutional contributions to the global landscape.

The trip is co-sponsored by the State Department and U.S. Chief of Protocol Rufus Gifford, a Manchester-by-the-Sea native.

The ambassadors were at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute yesterday for a reception with Mayor Michelle Wu and local elected officials.

What they're saying: "Boston has always been a city that prides itself on writing new chapters in America’s history — from our nation’s first public park to our first public school, and from the first shot in the war for independence to the first shot of lifesaving vaccines," a release from the State Department said.

Today, the group has a roundtable discussion with Massachusetts life science researchers and business leaders.

Following the science theme, the ambassadors are due to tour MIT tomorrow to hear from faculty about business and technology, the future of work, climate change and tech in developing nations, according to the tour's schedule.

MIT Sloan Assistant Dean of Global Programs David Capodilupo will speak to the ambassadors about how the university helps foster industries in Cambridge.

The group is also scheduled to tour Fenway Park, the JFK Library and Pfizer's Kendall Square offices.