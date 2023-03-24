43 mins ago - Things to Do
Jowell Y Randy and other Boston-area concerts this weekend
It's another great weekend for eclectic touring acts coming through Boston's music clubs. You've got American reggae, you've got rap with a twang, you've even got a dude from "High School Musical: The Musical: the Series." Go see a show!
Friday, March 24
- Mexican grupera duo Los Temerarios is at the Wang Theater — 8pm
- Modern singer-songwriter and earworm machine Jawny comes to the Paradise — 8pm
- Chicago rapper/producer Lucki is at the House of Blues — 8pm
- Duo Jowell Y Randy perform their Puerto Rican reggaeton at MGM Music Hall at Fenway — 8pm
- Southern alt-rockers The Weeks are at Sinclair — 9pm
Saturday, March 25
- Modern singer-songwriting with a bit more rap than you'd expect is what you'll get from Satsang at the Middle East — 8pm
- Joshua Bassett, aka Ricky Bowen from High School Musical: The Musical: the Series, brings his sining act to Big Night Live — 6pm
- South Carolina reggae group The Movement is at the House of Blues — 7pm
Sunday, March 26
- Producer Noah Yoo and singer Sedona Schat make up the electro-rock duo Cafuné at Brighton Music Hall — 8pm
