Apple Maps gives Boston landmarks the 3D treatment

Steph Solis
A composite image showing the Callahan Tunnel entrance on Apple Maps, the old version on the left and a new, 3D version on the right.

The Callahan Tunnel, before and after Apple Maps' redesign. Photo courtesy of Apple

Apple Maps, once known for its borderline unusable navigation, got a major facelift in Boston.

Driving the news: The California-based technology giant rolled out a "city experience" redesign last week that shows custom-designed 3D versions of Fenway Park, Quincy Market and South Station. (You can even spot Fenway's famed red seat in the app.)

  • The Boston rollout also shows bus- and bike-only lanes, trees, elevation and crosswalks.
  • And it offers a road-level view that helps you see which lane you actually need to take for your exit, a potential game-changer considering sometimes even Google Maps fails us on Boston's highways.

The intrigue: Apple claims its "city experience" rollout offers an unprecedented level of detail that's not found in any other digital map.

Steph's thought bubble: I gave up on Maps more than a decade ago, but the prospect of not having to play a guessing-game when I reach an unfamiliar exit with multiple lanes could win me over.

