Apple Maps gives Boston landmarks the 3D treatment

The Callahan Tunnel, before and after Apple Maps' redesign. Photo courtesy of Apple

Apple Maps, once known for its borderline unusable navigation, got a major facelift in Boston.

Driving the news: The California-based technology giant rolled out a "city experience" redesign last week that shows custom-designed 3D versions of Fenway Park, Quincy Market and South Station. (You can even spot Fenway's famed red seat in the app.)

The Boston rollout also shows bus- and bike-only lanes, trees, elevation and crosswalks.

And it offers a road-level view that helps you see which lane you actually need to take for your exit, a potential game-changer considering sometimes even Google Maps fails us on Boston's highways.

The intrigue: Apple claims its "city experience" rollout offers an unprecedented level of detail that's not found in any other digital map.

Steph's thought bubble: I gave up on Maps more than a decade ago, but the prospect of not having to play a guessing-game when I reach an unfamiliar exit with multiple lanes could win me over.