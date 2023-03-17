St. Patrick's Day survival guide

Maybe this isn't exactly your scene. Photo: Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Whether you plan to embrace the blarney or just want to avoid Southie at all costs, here's what you need to know about Boston's biggest St. Patrick's Day weekend event, the annual South Boston parade.

Details: The marching starts at 1pm Sunday by the Broadway MBTA station at Dorchester Ave., Traveler Street and West Broadway.

But revelers will certainly be out at the neighborhood's pubs and restaurants long before the official kickoff.

And they'll stick around long after the parade finishes up.

What's happening: The route will take the parade down East Broadway, then southwest down Dorchester Street to end at Andrew Square.

Be smart: It's going to be sunny on Sunday, but in the mid-30s, so bundle up until the whiskey kicks in.

Yes, but: If South Boston isn't your idea of a good time for the holiday, there's fun to be had all the way over in the West End at A&B Kitchen on Causeway — one of the few places we could find with St. Paddy's specials.

Friday through Sunday, they'll have corned beef hash with eggs ($15,) corned beef "Irish styled eggrolls" ($12) and a couple special whiskey cocktails.

Meanwhile, if you want to get a jump on the revelry, nothing says authentic Irish experience like heading to Guy Fieri's Boston Kitchen and Bar downtown for the flamed-one's "Flying Ginger Cocktail" ($14) with liquor from Flying Tumbler whiskey out of County Carlow.