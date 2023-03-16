Boston's not-so-big apartments

Data: RentCafe analysis of Yardi Matrix data; Note: Analysis includes U.S. metro areas (defined by Yardi Matrix market boundaries) with the most apartments located in multi-family buildings of 50 units or more; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Like most good things in Boston, the square footage in our apartments has been shrinking.

Why it matters: It's part of a national trend. Naturally, though, Boston’s average apartment size is smaller than most other cities.

By the numbers: The average size of newer apartments built between 2013 and 2022 in Boston was 773 feet, 13% smaller than the national average, per a new report from listing service RentCafe.

Don’t even bother trying to find a rental comparable to Miami (912 square feet), Denver (850 square feet) or Atlanta (900 square feet).

Yes, but: At least we’re not Seattle. Their average apartment size last year was 659 feet, 26% below the national average. They had the smallest average of the 100 U.S. metros analyzed in the report.

The big picture: Nationwide, newly built apartments shed 30 square feet on average compared to 2021, per the report.

That sharp decrease was fueled in part by more studios and one-bedroom apartments entering the market, researchers found.

Flashback: In 2020 and 2021, demand for more space resulted in larger unit configurations, RentCafe analyst Adina Dragos tells Axios.

"Fast forward to 2022, the demand for more apartments prompted developers to accommodate more units in their projects," Dragos says.

Case in point: 57% of apartments completed last year were small units across the U.S.

What we're watching: Apartments under construction. As the market keeps fluctuating post-pandemic, their size could signal whether the trend of smaller rentals will stick.

Steph’s thought bubble: The likelihood of apartment sizes growing is as slim as the T’s chances of surviving the rest of the year without breaking down at some point.