Pet Pick: Lafayette, a cat who loves plastic bags
It turns out the MSPCA has a secret weapon: Everyone give it up for America's favorite fighting Frenchman — er, domestic short-haired kitty — Lafayette!
Details: He's an outgoing 7-year-old with a fondness for ping pong balls and sitting around on the couch.
- And he needs to be the only pet around along with a selection of litter boxes for proper training.
Warning: Keep this kitty away from plastic bags, as they seem to be his favorite snack.
