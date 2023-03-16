Pet Pick: Lafayette, a cat who loves plastic bags

Le chat Lafayette. Photo: MSPCA

It turns out the MSPCA has a secret weapon: Everyone give it up for America's favorite fighting Frenchman — er, domestic short-haired kitty — Lafayette!

Details: He's an outgoing 7-year-old with a fondness for ping pong balls and sitting around on the couch.

And he needs to be the only pet around along with a selection of litter boxes for proper training.

Warning: Keep this kitty away from plastic bags, as they seem to be his favorite snack.