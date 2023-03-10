2 hours ago - Things to Do
Westborough's Daniel Kwan favored for Oscar glory
With no Damons, Afflecks, Poehlers, Carrells or Wahlbergs in sight, New England's hope for a hometown Academy Award winner this year falls to Westborough's own Daniel Kwan, who's nominated for best director for his film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
State of play: Kwan, 35, met his directing partner and co-nominee Daniel Scheinert (they're collectively known as The Daniels) at Emerson College.
- The pair's debut feature Swiss Army Man starred Daniel Radcliffe, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Paul Dano.
- But true fans know that The Daniels' best work is the ridiculous music video for Lil Jon's “Turn Down for What.”
Of note: The Daniels may have had some award show luck rub off on them when they directed a recent W magazine photoshoot with Emmy-winning Norwell native and fellow Emerson grad Jennifer Coolidge.
- Click here to see Coolidge from the Japanese monster movie-inspired shoot.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.