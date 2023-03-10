2 hours ago - Things to Do

Westborough's Daniel Kwan favored for Oscar glory

Mike Deehan

Everything Everywhere All at once co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh with Daniel Kwan at the Film Independent Spirit Awards this year. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

With no Damons, Afflecks, Poehlers, Carrells or Wahlbergs in sight, New England's hope for a hometown Academy Award winner this year falls to Westborough's own Daniel Kwan, who's nominated for best director for his film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

State of play: Kwan, 35, met his directing partner and co-nominee Daniel Scheinert (they're collectively known as The Daniels) at Emerson College.

  • The pair's debut feature Swiss Army Man starred Daniel Radcliffe, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Paul Dano.
  • But true fans know that The Daniels' best work is the ridiculous music video for Lil Jon's “Turn Down for What.”

Of note: The Daniels may have had some award show luck rub off on them when they directed a recent W magazine photoshoot with Emmy-winning Norwell native and fellow Emerson grad Jennifer Coolidge.

  • Click here to see Coolidge from the Japanese monster movie-inspired shoot.
