Westborough's Daniel Kwan favored for Oscar glory

Everything Everywhere All at once co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh with Daniel Kwan at the Film Independent Spirit Awards this year. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

With no Damons, Afflecks, Poehlers, Carrells or Wahlbergs in sight, New England's hope for a hometown Academy Award winner this year falls to Westborough's own Daniel Kwan, who's nominated for best director for his film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

State of play: Kwan, 35, met his directing partner and co-nominee Daniel Scheinert (they're collectively known as The Daniels) at Emerson College.

The pair's debut feature Swiss Army Man starred Daniel Radcliffe, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Paul Dano.

But true fans know that The Daniels' best work is the ridiculous music video for Lil Jon's “Turn Down for What.”

Of note: The Daniels may have had some award show luck rub off on them when they directed a recent W magazine photoshoot with Emmy-winning Norwell native and fellow Emerson grad Jennifer Coolidge.