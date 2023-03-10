Authorities prep for South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade a year after far-right disruption

Federal law enforcement officials and U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins' office will meet with the state, city and MBTA Transit police departments today to talk about ways to prevent white nationalists from causing disruptions during this year's South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Threat level: It comes after a group wearing neo-Nazi insignia displayed a banner reading "keep Boston Irish" over a sidewalk guardrail at last year's event, angering parade attendees, organizers and local officials.

Driving the news: Sen. Nick Collins and other South Boston leaders have asked for more security on commuter rail trains headed into the city and at the South Station, Andrew and Broadway MBTA stations ahead of next Sunday's parade.

Collins said communication between law enforcement, including federal agencies, will be key to preventing hate groups from causing trouble at the parade.

What they're saying: "We can't have people in hate groups hijack celebrations of what's great about our country," Collins told Axios this week.

U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch told GBH News last year that earlier law enforcement intervention could have stopped the disruption last year.

Collins told Axios he and other South Boston leaders want law enforcement to focus on groups that may vandalize or destroy MBTA and city property.

Details: The annual parade, organized by the Allied War Veterans Council, celebrates the patron saint of Ireland and the evacuation of Boston by British troops in 1776.