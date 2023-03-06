Martha’s Vineyard's favorite late-night donut spot is coming to Boston
Back Door Donuts, a Martha’s Vineyard staple, is making its first foray into Boston with a late-night pop-up in Fenway.
What’s happening: The speakeasy-style donut business is setting up shop at 1 Lansdowne St., next to Loretta’s Last Call, under a partnership with the country music venue.
- The pop-up will start serving donuts on March 15 from 7pm - 2am every night.
The intrigue: Back Door Donuts will offer late-night treats for the crowds coming from shows at House of Blues and MGM Music.
- Perhaps the closest late-night alternative is Insomnia Cookies on Boston University’s campus.
Flashback: The Martha’s Vineyard bakery’s roots go back to at least 1948, when Walmsley’s Bakery opened at 5 Post Office Square in Oak Bluffs. The bakery was known to pass out donuts at the back door in the early mornings, according to the shop’s website.
- The bakery has passed hands and changed names over the years, and the back-door donut deals have become a mainstay of the business.
Details: The “Donuts After Dark” menu will include Boston cream, buttermilk glazed, chocolate coconut, lemon jelly, old fashioned and more.
